A Buffalo man who is accused of causing a fatal crash in December drove Thursday under the influence of drugs to Town of Lockport court to face a felony charge related to the crash, state police said.

Troopers charged William C. Giambelluca II, 42, with driving while intoxicated-drugs after they saw him drive to court, where he was going to be charged with criminally negligent homicide in connection with a three-vehicle crash on Dec. 5 that killed a 72-year-old Town of Barker woman.

A drug recognition expert at the court evaluated Giambelluca, who showed signs of impairment, according to troopers.

Giambelluca was accused of causing the fatal afternoon collision at South Transit and Bartz roads in the Town of Lockport and was due in court on Thursday, troopers said.

Investigators determined Giambelluca was driving a 2016 Jeep nort bound on South Transit Road when he crossed into the median lane and struck a south-facing 2016 Chevrolet facing that was waiting to turn onto Bartz Road.

The 2016 Chevrolet was slammed into a third vehicle, a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox that also was in the median.

The driver of the 2016 Chevrolet, Judith K. Schulz was conscious and transported to Erie County Medical Center by ambulance. Schulz died a day later from injuries in the crash.

Giambelluca was arraigned Thursday in Lockport Town Court and sent to Niagara County Jail without bail until a court date later this month.