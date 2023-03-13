A Buffalo man faces two felony charges in connection with a Feb. 25 hit-and-run that killed a 31-year-old Depew woman, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said Monday.

Rinaldo R. Pearson, 47, was arraigned Friday in Buffalo City Court on charges of leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death without reporting and felony driving while intoxicated, prosecutors said in a news release.

The incident happened about 4:40 a.m. on the 1500 block of Broadway. The victim was found lying in the street. Cheektowaga police spotted Pearson driving a vehicle near the city line that matched the description of the hit-and-run vehicle, according to prosecutors.

Pearson was arrested that day and charged with two misdemeanors. The victim, Amber Young, died Feb. 28 at Erie County Medical Center, the District Attorney's Office said.

Pearson was being held in the Erie County Holding Center on $30,000 cash bail, or $60,000 bond.