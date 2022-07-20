Buffalo man, 39, sentenced to 25 years in prison for 2020 fatal shooting

A Buffalo man was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison for fatally shooting a 50-year-old city man in March 2020.

State Supreme Court Justice Paul B. Wojtaszek also sentenced Josean Roman-Cruz, 39, to five years of post-release supervision, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors say Roman-Cruz shot Wilfredo Justiniano numerous times on March 27, 2020, near Pennsylvania Street and Lakeview Avenue on Buffalo's Lower West Side.

A statement from the District Attorney's Office didn't say whether the men knew each other and did not provide a motive for the shooting.

Roman-Cruz was arrested four days after the fatal shooting and initially was charged with second-degree murder. He pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter on Nov. 23, one week before the scheduled start of his jury trial.