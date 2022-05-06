 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buffalo man, 37, shot late Thursday night

  • Updated
  • 0
Buffalo Police (copy)
Derek Gee / News file photo
Support this work for $1 a month

A Buffalo man was shot Thursday night and was driven to Erie County Medical Center in a civilian vehicle, police said.

The 37-year-old victim arrived at the hospital just before 11:30 p.m.

The shooting may have occurred in the area of North Central Avenue and Broadway, according to detectives who are investigating the case.

ECMC listed the victim in stable condition on Friday afternoon. Police did not release his name.

He is at least the 76th person to be shot in Buffalo so far this year, according to police data.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the shooting to call or text the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: Emperor penguins could be extinct in 30 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News