Buffalo man, 37, shot late Thursday night

A Buffalo man was shot Thursday night and was driven to Erie County Medical Center in a civilian vehicle, police said.

The 37-year-old victim arrived at the hospital just before 11:30 p.m.

The shooting may have occurred in the area of North Central Avenue and Broadway, according to detectives who are investigating the case.

ECMC listed the victim in stable condition on Friday afternoon. Police did not release his name.

He is at least the 76th person to be shot in Buffalo so far this year, according to police data.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the shooting to call or text the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

