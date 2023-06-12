A 36-year-old Buffalo man faces a manslaughter charge for a fatal stabbing Sunday on Niagara Street, police said.
Officers responding to a call at about 1 p.m. on the 400 block of Niagara Street found a man suffering a severe stab wound to the chest following a "domestic incident," police said in a news release.
The victim, identified as Tremaine Mayfield, 49, of Buffalo, was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he died.
Timothy Austin was charged with first-degree manslaughter, police said.
No further information was released.