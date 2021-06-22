Buffalo man, 31, shot multiple times

A Buffalo man was shot multiple times Monday evening near Bailey Avenue and Stockbridge Avenue, police said.
The incident took place just before 7:30 p.m.
Support Local Journalism
The victim, identified only as a 31-year-old Buffalo man, was brought to Erie County Medical Center in a civilian vehicle. He was treated and released.
Police asked anyone with information about this shooting to call or text the confidential TIP CALL line at 716-847-2255.
Maki Becker
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Maki Becker
Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk
I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.