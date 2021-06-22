 Skip to main content
Buffalo man, 31, shot multiple times
A Buffalo man was shot multiple times Monday evening near Bailey Avenue and Stockbridge Avenue, police said.

The incident took place just before 7:30 p.m.

The victim, identified only as a 31-year-old Buffalo man, was brought to Erie County Medical Center in a civilian vehicle. He was treated and released.

Police asked anyone with information about this shooting to call or text the confidential TIP CALL line at 716-847-2255.

Maki Becker

