A Buffalo man accused of using a flare gun to set fire to an Amherst home in 2019 has pleaded guilty to an arson charge just days before the case was set to go to trial.

Dino A. Bruscia, who goes by the first name Dean, pleaded guilty Wednesday morning in Erie County Court to third-degree arson, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Bruscia, 30, was not given a sentencing commitment as part of his guilty plea to the original charge he was facing. He will return for sentencing on June 9 and faces up to 15 years in prison as a second felony offender.

Bruscia's trial in County Court was set to begin Monday, more than three years after authorities say he attempted to set fire to a residence on Arcadian Drive in Amherst.

The homeowners previously said only a lucky deflection of the burning flare as it shot through their dining room window saved their home from ruin. The incident occurred about 5 a.m. Dec. 22, 2019, and caused fire damage to the first floor.

It followed what the homeowners, Dr. Bennett Myers and Penny Myers, described as a monthslong campaign of harassment of their son, Hunter, by a romantic rival.

The Myers family said the harassment by Christian R. McCaffrey might have started because Hunter Myers dated an ex-girlfriend of McCaffrey's but it soon turned into religiously motivated, hateful comments. The Myers family is Jewish and Penny Myers, at the time, was the cantor at Temple Beth Zion.

McCaffrey was arraigned on a felony charge of aggravated harassment, as a hate crime, in 2020 but denied his messages to Hunter Myers amounted to a hate crime. He pleaded guilty in October to misdemeanor harassment and received three years of probation, an outcome to which the Myers family fiercely objected.

Bruscia is the half-brother of McCaffrey and also is acquainted with Hunter Myers. The Myers family previously told The Buffalo News they were convinced it was McCaffrey, and not Bruscia, who attempted to set their home on fire.

But McCaffrey was never charged in the arson and Bruscia never was charged in the campaign of harassment.

This is a developing story. Please come back for updates.