Buffalo man, 27, charged in shooting incident outside Allentown restaurant

A 27-year-old Buffalo man turned himself into Buffalo police Monday in connection with a shooting incident Sunday outside the Allen Burger Venture restaurant at 175 Allen St., that left two wounded, according to Buffalo Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo.

Tyshiem Evans was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon, Rinaldo said.

Evans was arraigned in Buffalo City Court and remanded to the Erie County Holding Center.

Rinaldo laid out the timeline of the incident during a news conference Monday inside Buffalo Police Department headquarters. According to Rinaldo, members of the police department’s Gun Violence Unit were called to the scene in Allentown at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Upon their arrival, police discovered two people with gunshot wounds.

“Based on the information I have, two employees that worked there were engaged in a verbal altercation in the kitchen that eventually led to a fistfight. The fistfight spilled out of the kitchen into the back alley of the restaurant,” said Rinaldo.

At one point during the altercation, Evans walked into what Rinaldo described as an employee locker room area where, Rinaldo said, it is believed Evans retrieved a handgun.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month