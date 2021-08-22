 Skip to main content
Buffalo man, 25, wounded in Niagara Street shooting
Buffalo man, 25, wounded in Niagara Street shooting

Buffalo police Niagara Street shooting
News file photo

A 25-year-old Buffalo man was shot early Sunday in the city's Black Rock neighborhood, police said.

The shooting took place just after 1:15 a.m. at Niagara Street and Hertel Avenue, in the parking area of a 7-Eleven, Buffalo police spokesman Michael DeGeorge said.

The victim was in fair condition Sunday afternoon at Erie County Medical Center.

Police did not detail the circumstances of the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at 847-2255.

