Buffalo man, 25, wounded in Niagara Street shooting

A 25-year-old Buffalo man was shot early Sunday in the city's Black Rock neighborhood, police said.
The shooting took place just after 1:15 a.m. at Niagara Street and Hertel Avenue, in the parking area of a 7-Eleven, Buffalo police spokesman Michael DeGeorge said.
The victim was in fair condition Sunday afternoon at Erie County Medical Center.
Police did not detail the circumstances of the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at 847-2255.
Stephen T. Watson
News Staff Reporter
I report on development, government, crime and schools in the northern Erie County suburbs. I grew up in the Town of Tonawanda and worked at the Post-Standard in Syracuse before joining The News in 2001. Email: swatson@buffnews.com
