Buffalo man, 25, shot during apparent home invasion

A 25-year-old Buffalo man was shot Friday evening in an apparent home invasion, police said Saturday.

The incident took place just after 6 p.m. at a house on 15th Street, between Massachusetts Avenue and Hampshire Street.

The shooting victim was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition.

Police have not released his name.

The incident remained under investigation.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call or text the police confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

