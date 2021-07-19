Buffalo man, 22, charged in July 4 triple shooting near Deep South Taco

A 22-year-old Buffalo man has been charged in the July 4 triple shooting outside a downtown restaurant, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.

David A. Douglas was arraigned Saturday morning before Buffalo City Court Judge Lenora Foote-Beavers on seven charges, including attempted murder, related to a shooting outside Deep South Taco on Ellicott Street in which three people were shot but did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

According to prosecutors and police reports, Douglas attempted to commit a robbery outside Deep South Taco at approximately 12:35 a.m. July 4. He was aided by another individual in the attempted robbery, prosecutors said.

There was an argument and fight in the wake of the robbery attempt, police said, and Douglas fired several shots from an illegal gun. The gunfire hit three people, who were taken in civilian vehicles to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Douglas was charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of second-degree assault.

Douglas is scheduled to return to court at 9:30 a.m. Thursday for a felony hearing. He was remanded without bail.