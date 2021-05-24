Buffalo man, 22, arraigned on murder charge for Newton Street shooting

A Buffalo man has been charged with second-degree murder in a shooting death that took place in August.
Michael Santiago, 22, was arraigned virtually before Erie County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio Monday.
An indictment charges that Santiago fatally shot Jerry Bonilla Matos, 38, on Newton Street at about 9 p.m. Aug. 7, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.
If convicted, Santiago faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.
Barbara O'Brien
Reporter
I grew up in Rochester, graduated from St. Bonaventure University and worked in radio before joining The Buffalo News. I report on issues in local communities. Over the years I have covered stories in every town in Erie County.
