Buffalo man, 20, indicted in November fatal stabbing in Riverside home

A 20-year-old Buffalo man was indicted Friday morning in the stabbing death of an 18-year-old last fall in a home in the city's Riverside neighborhood, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced.
Caleb Grooms is facing one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in the slaying of Malcalm Davis, who died four days after his 18th birthday. The victim was fatally injured during an apparent burglary early Nov. 9 in a home on Lower East Lane, prosecutors said.
Davis died from his injuries at the scene and his body was discovered in the basement of the home where he lived.
A statement from the DA's office did not say whether the two men knew each other.
Grooms was held without bail and, if convicted of the two charges, faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. A return court date has not been scheduled.
Stephen T. Watson
News Staff Reporter
Stephen T. Watson
News Staff Reporter
