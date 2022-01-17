 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo lawyer Brian Melber will head statewide group of defense attorneys
Buffalo lawyer Brian Melber will head statewide group of defense attorneys

Buffalo attorney Brian M. Melber will be installed Wednesday as president of the New York State Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.

The installation will take place during the 36-year-old organization’s annual meeting in New York City.

A partner in the Personius Melber LLC law firm, Melber is a graduate of Canisius College and University at Buffalo School of Law who teaches at the law school.

The group will give its Hon. Thurgood S. Marshall Award for outstanding criminal law practitioner to Rochester attorney John F. Speranza.

