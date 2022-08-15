 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo landlord sentenced for failing to resolve a lead problem

  • Updated
A Buffalo landlord has been given a conditional discharge for failing to resolve a lead paint problem, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

As part of the sentencing by Judge Shannon M. Heneghan in City Court, MD J. Abedin, 54, was ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and keep his rental properties in compliance with Erie County Health Department orders.

Prosecutors said Abedin allowed tenants to live in his property at 72 Hammerschmidt Ave. in South Buffalo between July 2019 and November 2021 despite an order issued by the health department.

A public health sanitarian inspected the residence in July 2019 and attempted to get Abedin to correct the problem after the health department was notified about a child there with an elevated blood lead level.

A "Do Not Allow Occupancy" notice was posted in October 2020, but was removed twice, prosecutors said. Abedin pleaded guilty to one count of willful violation of health laws, an unclassified misdemeanor, in June.

Any Erie County resident concerned about possible exposure to lead is advised to call the health department at 716-961-6800.

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

