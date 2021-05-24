Buffalo Islamic school accused in lawsuit of not preventing sexual abuse of student

A Muslim boarding school in Buffalo is accused in a lawsuit filed last week of allowing a teacher to sexually abuse a student in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
The former student, now 33 and living in Ontario, Canada, alleged that he was teased by other students because they knew he was being molested and the school, Darul-Uloom Al-Madania, did not stop it.
The plaintiff was between the ages of 11 and 13 when the abuse occurred on multiple occasions, starting with an incident in the bathroom of a mosque affiliated with the school, according to the Child Victims Act lawsuit filed Wednesday by New York City attorney Andrew M. Stengel.
The alleged perpetrator of the abuse is not named in the complaint, which identifies him only as “Teacher Doe” who was head of the boys’ dormitory.
The plaintiff “was the target of teasing and bullying by his own classmates for the abuse he suffered at the hands of the head of the dorm,” Stengel said.
The plaintiff also was physically abused by others at the school, according to court papers.
A custodian allegedly punched the plaintiff in the chest after finding a toaster in the boy’s dorm room. After his parents complained to a vice principal, the administrator struck the plaintiff with a hockey stick as punishment, court papers said.
Stengel said if the school had properly investigated the initial physical abuse, his client “would not have been targeted the way he was by this teacher.”
School officials did not respond to two voicemail messages seeking comment.
Darul-Uloom, founded in Canada in 1986, began operating out of a former Polish National Church property on Sobieski Street in Buffalo in 1993. The boys’ boarding school is now located in a former youth detention center on Best Street, according to the school’s website.
The lawsuit alleges the abuse occurred from 1999 to 2001, when the plaintiff was in fifth, sixth and seventh grades.
The private Islamic school had 107 students in 2000-01 and 240 students in 2020-21, according to enrollment data from the New York State Education Department.
In 2008, the school principal and son of the school founder was forced to resign after allegations that he was sexually involved with a female student and that he claimed to have taken her as a second wife.