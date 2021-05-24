Buffalo Islamic school accused in lawsuit of not preventing sexual abuse of student

A Muslim boarding school in Buffalo is accused in a lawsuit filed last week of allowing a teacher to sexually abuse a student in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The former student, now 33 and living in Ontario, Canada, alleged that he was teased by other students because they knew he was being molested and the school, Darul-Uloom Al-Madania, did not stop it.

The plaintiff was between the ages of 11 and 13 when the abuse occurred on multiple occasions, starting with an incident in the bathroom of a mosque affiliated with the school, according to the Child Victims Act lawsuit filed Wednesday by New York City attorney Andrew M. Stengel.

The alleged perpetrator of the abuse is not named in the complaint, which identifies him only as “Teacher Doe” who was head of the boys’ dormitory.

The plaintiff “was the target of teasing and bullying by his own classmates for the abuse he suffered at the hands of the head of the dorm,” Stengel said.

The plaintiff also was physically abused by others at the school, according to court papers.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month