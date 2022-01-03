Buffalo Grand Hotel fire was intentionally set, investigators say

Investigators have ruled Thursday morning's fire at the former Adam's Mark Hotel an arson, the Buffalo Fire Department said Monday on its Facebook page.

The determination was made by investigators for the fire department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, the department said.

The three-alarm blaze in the newly renovated banquet center at the Buffalo Grand Hotel, which formally changed its name to the Ramada by Wyndham Buffalo Downtown on Wednesday, caused an estimated $3 million in damage.

The investigation remains ongoing.

A Buffalo police officer patrolling in the area spotted smoke coming from the hotel and event center a little after 1 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters located the fire in a large ballroom above the hotel's parking ramp.

No hotel rooms were damaged in the blaze, fire officials previously said.