Buffalo Grand Hotel fire was intentionally set, investigators say
Buffalo Grand fire Harry Stinson (copy)

Harry Stinson, owner of the Buffalo Grand Hotel, talks to members of the media outside his hotel after a three-alarm fire on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

Investigators have ruled Thursday morning's fire at the former Adam's Mark Hotel an arson, the Buffalo Fire Department said Monday on its Facebook page.

The determination was made by investigators for the fire department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, the department said.

The three-alarm blaze in the newly renovated banquet center at the Buffalo Grand Hotel, which formally changed its name to the Ramada by Wyndham Buffalo Downtown on Wednesday, caused an estimated $3 million in damage.

The investigation remains ongoing.

A Buffalo police officer patrolling in the area spotted smoke coming from the hotel and event center a little after 1 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters located the fire in a large ballroom above the hotel's parking ramp.

No hotel rooms were damaged in the blaze, fire officials previously said.

Canadian developer Harry Stinson, who owns the property, previously said there was no structural damage caused by the blaze.

No event was being held in the banquet facility and the kitchen was not being used for an event at the time of the fire, according to fire officials.

City officials ordered the hotel shut down after the blaze.

