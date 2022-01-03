Buffalo Grand Hotel fire was intentionally set, investigators say; hotel owner cites multiple attempts

Even so, he said, the bulk of the damage was caused by smoke and water, rather than flames. Firefighters "just poured massive amounts of water" to douse the blaze, creating a flood down to the main ballroom on the first floor. "You had a lake of black water up there," the developer said.

As a result, he said the damage appears to be cosmetic rather than structural, so repairs will likely entail "lots of carpet replacement and new coats of paint." Even so, that's extra frustrating for Stinson, since the ballrooms and event hallways have already gotten new paint and carpeting as part of his multimillion-dollar renovation.

No hotel rooms were damaged in the blaze, fire officials previously said. There were between 40 and 50 hotel guests, as well as three or four members of the hotel staff, on the premises at the time of the fire, Renaldo said. A firefighter injured in a fall while fighting the blaze remains off-duty with what Renaldo described as a "moderate" injury.

City officials ordered the hotel shut down after the blaze, and it remains closed by choice of the owner, Renaldo said. There's no heat in the building right now, Stinson confirmed.