Buffalo police are seeking the public's help in locating Destiny Keller, 13, who was last seen in the Schiller Park neighborhood.

She was described as 5-foot-5-inches tall and weighing about 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with the words "Chobani" on the front, with a short-sleeve navy polo shirt underneath, khaki pants and purple, silver and orange Nike sneakers. She has hair extensions that make her hair shoulder-length but if she removes them, her hair is short, police said.