Buffalo girl, 13, missing since Friday evening

Buffalo police are asking the public's help in finding a 13-year-old girl who went missing Friday evening from Black Rock.
Makenzie Brown was last seen at about 6:40 p.m. Friday at a friend's house located on Niagara Street.
Police said she is 5 foot 2 inches tall, has long braided hair and was wearing an orange bubble jacket, light blue jeans and a white T-shirt.
Police asked anyone who knows anything about her whereabouts to call 911.
Maki Becker
Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk
I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.
