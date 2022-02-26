 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo girl, 13, missing since Friday evening
Buffalo police are asking the public's help in finding a 13-year-old girl who went missing Friday evening from Black Rock.

Makenzie Brown was last seen at about 6:40 p.m. Friday at a friend's house located on Niagara Street.

Police said she is 5 foot 2 inches tall, has long braided hair and was wearing an orange bubble jacket, light blue jeans and a white T-shirt.

Police asked anyone who knows anything about her whereabouts to call 911.

