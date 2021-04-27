Buffalo General doctor accused of falsifying records to obtain fentanyl

An anesthesiologist at Buffalo General Medical Center has been accused of falsifying patient records in order to obtain the powerful opioid fentanyl, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Dr. John R. LoFaso, 34, was arraigned Tuesday morning in Buffalo City Court on a felony charge of falsifying business records, as well as two misdemeanors – seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fraud and deceit related to controlled substances, prosecutors said.

LoFaso, of Williamsville, has been accused of fraudulently modifying a patient's medical records after the patient's chart had been closed in order to obtain fentanyl for personal use.

An internal investigation by the hospital identified six occasions where LoFaso allegedly altered records, including one at about 1:49 a.m. Jan. 3, according to the District Attorney's Office.

LoFaso was arrested by Buffalo police in March and issued a ticket to appear in court Tuesday. His case was transferred to opiate court and he was released on his own recognizance.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.