Buffalo gang member sentenced to 12 years on drug charges
A 12th member of a Buffalo drug trafficking gang has been sentenced to 12 years in prison by U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Shawn Woods, 30, also known as Pif, had been convicted of racketeering conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

Prosecutors said Woods was a member of the CBL/BFL Gang, which stands for “Cash Been Long” and “Brothers For Life,” among other things. The gang, formed around 2009, operated primarily from the Towne Gardens Housing Complex.

Ross said Woods admitted to possessing and selling controlled substances and that he and a co-defendant possessed three firearms, ammunition, drug processing equipment, quantities of fentanyl and more than a kilo of heroin that were seized when a search warrant was executed on Feb. 1, 2017, at a Jefferson Avenue address.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

