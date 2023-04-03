A Buffalo firefighter was arraigned Monday before Erie County Court Judge Suzanne Maxwell Barnes on an indictment charging him with one count of promoting a sexual performance by a child and four counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office

Prosecutors said that in early January 2022, 39-year-old Jose R. DeJesus had images and videos of child pornography in his possession. He is also accused of sharing with another person the use of an image on a website that depicted sexual conduct by a child. At the time, DeJesus was employed as a firefighter with the Buffalo Fire Department.

He is scheduled to return to court for motions on May 26. Prosecutors asked Maxwell Barnes to hold DeJesus on $15,000 cash bail or $50,000 partially secured surety bond. She allowed for his continued release under supervision.

If convicted of the highest charge against, DeJesus could be sentenced to a maximum of seven years in prison.