Buffalo firefighter in critical condition after incident at South Buffalo restaurant
Buffalo Police (copy)
Derek Gee / News file photo

A Buffalo firefighter was in critical condition at Erie County Medical Center following a "rescue call" to a South Buffalo restaurant Saturday, police said.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the Blackthorn Restaurant and Pub a little before 5:30 p.m. Saturday for a "rescue call," police said.

The incident involved "at least two firefighters," police added.

One was taken to the hospital. Police are investigating the incident.

Police have not released any other information.

