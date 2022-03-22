Buffalo firefighter in critical condition after incident at South Buffalo restaurant

A Buffalo firefighter was in critical condition at Erie County Medical Center following a "rescue call" to a South Buffalo restaurant Saturday, police said.
Emergency responders were dispatched to the Blackthorn Restaurant and Pub a little before 5:30 p.m. Saturday for a "rescue call," police said.
The incident involved "at least two firefighters," police added.
One was taken to the hospital. Police are investigating the incident.
Police have not released any other information.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Maki Becker
Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk
I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.