Buffalo firefighter fired for testing positive for marijuana wants his job back

"People think you have to do it all the time. You don't. I do it before I go to bed. It metabolizes and then I'm not high from it," Martin told The Buffalo News. "I don't need to be high when I'm at work. I'm focused when I'm at work."

He said cannabis treats his pain better than opioids, which he said is far more addictive. Also, he pointed out that medical marijuana is not covered by insurance. "It actually, literally saves them money," Martin said about him using marijuana instead of opioids.

According to the lawsuit, Martin was told he needed to submit to a random drug test. When he showed up on Dec. 15 for the test, he revealed that he would test positive and that he is a certified medical marijuana patient. A week later, he got a letter informing his he was suspended without pay and had to seek substance abuse treatment.

Martin did. When Martin was tested again on Feb. 5, the urine sample tested positive for marijuana metabolites again, because he continued to use medical marijuana. Then he was fired based on the union's collective bargaining agreement.

That agreement was entered into in 1984 and updated in 2011, but hasn't been updated since medical marijuana was legalized in the state in 2014, Martin's attorney said.