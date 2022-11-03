 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo firefighter charged with possession of child pornography

A Buffalo firefighter was arraigned Wednesday in Buffalo City Court on felony child pornography charges, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 38-year-old Jose R. DeJesus was charged with promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child.

DeJesus is accused of having images of child pornography and sharing an image of sexual conduct by a child with another user on a website.

DeJesus has been placed on administrative leave from his firefighter job, according to the DA's Office.

DeJesus is set to return to court on Nov. 23 for a hearing. He was released from custody.

DeJesus faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison if he is convicted of the top charge against him.

