Buffalo firefighter charged with felony child pornography possession

A Buffalo firefighter was arraigned Wednesday before Buffalo City Court Judge Gary Wilson on felony child pornography possession charges, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 38-year-old Jose R. DeJesus was charged with one count each of promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child.

DeJesus is accused of having been in possession, with the intention of viewing, images of child pornography and also sharing an image of sexual conduct by a child with another user on a website. DeJesus, who is a firefighter with the Buffalo Fire Department, has since been placed on administrative leave, according to the DA's Office.

DeJesus is set to return to court on Nov. 23 for a felony hearing. He was released under supervision.

DeJesus faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison if he is convicted of the highest charge against him.