Buffalo firefighter charged in fatal shooting

A Buffalo firefighter faces a second-degree murder charge in connection with a fatal shooting Tuesday afternoon, according to a law enforcement source and Buffalo City Court records.

Blake M. Banks, 24, was arraigned Wednesday morning before City Court Judge Diane Wray, according to court records.

Banks was ordered held without bail.

Buffalo police on Tuesday announced an arrest of a 24-year-old man had been made in a fatal shooting in which the victim crashed his car on Broadway. The man was charged with second-degree murder, police said. Police did not release the name of the suspect or the victim.

A 40-year-old man was shot during a dispute, police said. The victim fled in his vehicle and then crashed on the 300 block of Broadway just after 1 p.m.

The victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The Buffalo Fire Department hired Banks in February 2020. He is a probationary firefighter, and the city is seeking to terminate his employment with the department, according to a city spokesman.

