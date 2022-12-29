Buffalo fire department recruit sentenced in vehicle fire case

A Buffalo man whose car crashed and burned hours after he graduated from the Buffalo Fire Academy pleaded guilty this week to leaving the scene of an incident without reporting.
Jordan X. Ernest, 26, was sentenced Tuesday by City Court Judge Philip Dabney Jr. to a one-year conditional discharge for the traffic law violation, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.
Prosecutors allowed Ernest to plead guilty to the reduced charge on the condition that he complete an alcohol and drug treatment program.
Ernest, who has been fired by the fire department, had been charged by police with making a false written statement, a misdemeanor that could have resulted in a jail sentence.
Around 4:30 a.m. July 1, Ernest’s Jeep Cherokee slammed into a tow truck parked outside South Buffalo Auto Parts on Elk Street, according to a Buffalo police report.
A security camera at the auto shop recorded the collision, and the video shows that two other men arrived at the scene shortly afterward and the Jeep Cherokee caught fire, according to a source who requested anonymity.
The DA's Office said that Ernest left the scene of a fire that involved his vehicle, did not report the incident to police and provided contradicting statements to police and fire investigators.
