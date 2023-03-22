A Buffalo father charged in State Supreme Court with murder in the 2019 death of his 6-month-old son pleaded guilty Tuesday to manslaughter, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.

Reginald J. Jordan was accused of shaking the infant, who was brought to the Oishei Children's Hospital Sept. 20, 2019, after he stopped breathing.

King Jordan died two days later, having suffered blunt force injuries to his head and neck, according to prosecutors.

Jordan, who remains held without bail, is scheduled to be sentenced April 21. A murder conviction would have carried a maximum sentence of up to life in prison. First-degree manslaughter carries a maximum sentence of 25 years of incarceration.