Buffalo father charged with killing infant son
Buffalo father charged with killing infant son

A Buffalo man has been accused of killing his 6-month-old son in September 2019, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.

Reginald J. Jordan, 37, of Buffalo.

Reginald J. Jordan, 37, was arraigned Sunday on a second-degree murder charge in Buffalo City Court, the District Attorney's Office said.

King Jordan died Sept. 22, 2019, two days after emergency responders were called to an apartment on Grote Street, in the Grant-Amherst area, for the report of an infant who was not breathing.

Reginald Jordan is accused of shaking the infant and causing blunt force injuries to his head and neck, prosecutors said.

King Jordan's death was ruled a homicide in January 2020. Buffalo police said the infant's death was caused by shaken baby syndrome.

City Court Judge Barbara Johnson-Lee ordered Reginald Jordan held without bail. A felony hearing in the case is scheduled for Friday.

