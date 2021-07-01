Buffalo driver who crashed his car into Chippewa bar gets 3 1/2 years in prison

A Buffalo man who pleaded guilty to intentionally driving his vehicle into a Chippewa Street bar in 2019 was sentenced Thursday to 3 1/2 years in state prison and five years post-release supervision, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.
Najeeb Shabazz Jackson is accused of driving his vehicle into the entrance of Bottoms Up nightclub on Chippewa at about 4:20 a.m. Aug. 4, 2019.
Two people were hit by the vehicle, prosecutors said.
Jackson pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree attempted assault before Erie County Judge Susan Eagan on the day his jury trial was supposed to start.
Maki Becker
Maki Becker
Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk
I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.
