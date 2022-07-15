Buffalo DPW worker faces drug and weapons charges

An employee of the Buffalo Public Works Department was charged with possession of drugs and an assault-style rifle after Buffalo police searched his home Thursday.

Daryl G. Voigt, 43, of Buffalo, is accused of possessing narcotics with the intent to sell them, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.

Police executed a search warrant at his Heussy Avenue home shortly before noon Thursday. Investigators recovered about 10 ounces of suspected cocaine, which was submitted to the Erie County Central Police Services laboratory for testing.

Buffalo police said they also recovered a loaded M4/AR-15-style rifle, 10 additional rifles and $4,600 in cash. Investigators also found a digital scale and packaging materials, according to Flynn.

Voigt was charged with first-degree and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and three counts of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.