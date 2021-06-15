Buffalo Diocese to monitor 18 priests accused of abuse with home visits, restrictions

The Buffalo Diocese, heavily criticized by State Attorney General Letitia James for not keeping better tabs on priests who molested children, is launching a monitoring program that will include monthly home visits and other restrictions for offending priests.

Bishop Michael W. Fisher confirmed in an interview with The News that the diocese has developed and begun to implement a “detailed monitoring plan with a professional monitor who will be in contact with each of these priests who have been relieved of ministry.”

Fisher also sent a letter this week to all priests and deacons announcing that diocese lawyers and Sister Mary McCarrick, chief operating officer, met last week with the Attorney General’s Office to outline the monitoring plan.

“While this is increasingly standard practice among dioceses nationwide, it is also a key requirement of the New York Attorney General, as outlined in the suit brought against the diocese last year,” Fisher said in his letter. “To be very clear, implementing an effective and sustainable monitoring program has been one of my priorities, and one which I believe offers a credible demonstration of our efforts to restore trust and ensure an even greater level of accountability for those who have been found to have committed such grave offenses.”