Buffalo Diocese, creditors committee oppose letting abuse lawsuits against parishes proceed

“We want to make sure that all of the survivors are in the same position,” he said. “It’s very important that everybody be in the same level playing field.”

Bucki said the preliminary injunction he issued in March will stay in effect until he makes a new written ruling on whether the Lipsitz Green firm may press ahead in the state courts.

Scharf and diocese attorney Stephen Donato also agreed on the need for a mediator to be appointed to help steer and speed up negotiations.

Without a mediator, “at the pace we’re going, we could be involved with this thing another five years easily,” said Donato.

All the Chapter 11 cases involving other dioceses that have been resolved successfully to date involved the use of mediators, said Scharf.

Scharf called the Buffalo Diocese bankruptcy “the most complex” diocesan bankruptcy that he’s encountered because of the volume of claims and the hodgepodge of 5,400 insurance policies that need to be examined.

“This is not going to be an easy process,” he said.

Bucki wasn’t opposed to the idea of appointing a mediator , but he also said he wasn’t sure it was necessary.

