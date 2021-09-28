Buffalo Diocese, creditors committee oppose letting abuse lawsuits against parishes proceed

The Buffalo Diocese has an unlikely ally in federal bankruptcy court against a Buffalo law firm that represents 36 plaintiffs with child sex abuse lawsuits pending in state court.
The unsecured creditors committee, which consists of seven people with child sex abuse claims and has been at odds with the diocese in past issues, is supporting the diocese's efforts to stop the Lipsitz Green Scime Cambria law firm from pushing forward with state court litigation while its Chapter 11 bankruptcy case continues.
Since 2019, more than 450 Child Victims Act lawsuits have been filed in state courts against the diocese, parishes and other Catholic entities in Western New York.
The cases against the diocese were automatically stayed – or stopped from proceeding – under the provisions of bankruptcy law.
Separately incorporated parishes and other Catholic entities, such as schools and religious orders, do not receive the automatic stay protection afforded to the diocese.
Nonetheless, diocese lawyers have been asking the court to extend those protections to more than 400 area Catholic parishes, schools and other entities. They maintain that allowing cases against parishes and schools to go forward will inevitably entangle the diocese in costly litigation, draining assets that otherwise would be used in settling with abuse victims.
Early in the bankruptcy, lawyers for the unsecured creditors committee joined some CVA plaintiffs’ attorneys in objecting to a proposed bankruptcy court order that would bar cases against parishes from proceeding in state courts.
Ultimately, the committee brokered a deal with the diocese. The diocese agreed to turn over tens of thousands of pages of internal documents, including financial reports and clergy abuse files, in exchange for stay protections for parishes and other Catholic entities.
Plaintiffs’ attorneys quietly have gone along with the deal, except for the Lipsitz Green Scime Cambria firm, which continues to mount an aggressive effort to have its plaintiffs’ cases heard in state courts.
“Our clients have suffered irreparably,” attorney Amy Keller with the Lipsitz Green firm argued in court last week.
Keller said some of her clients have died since filing their lawsuits, others are elderly, and at least one priest who is accused of abuse in multiple lawsuits and named as a defendant in some of them has died, leaving several victims without the opportunity to depose a key witness. Other accused priests also are elderly, she said.
“The need for that testimony to take place, the need for that evidence to be preserved is certainly relevant and necessary,” said Keller.
Chief Judge Carl L. Bucki of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Western District in March granted a preliminary injunction through Friday that prohibits the 36 Lipsitz Green clients from further prosecution of their lawsuits in state court.
The diocese’s lawyers have asked Bucki to extend the injunction until next August. They argue that responding to the Lipzitz Green court filings to date already has cost hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees for the diocese and parishes.
The creditor’s committee supports a much shorter injunction period – 90 days, with the likelihood of it being extended again as long as negotiations show progress, said Ilan D. Scharf, lead attorney for the committee.
The committee is charged with representing the interests of 924 people who filed claims in bankruptcy court alleging they were sexually abused as children and should be part of a settlement with the diocese.
Scharf warned that allowing the cases of the 36 Lipsitz Green plaintiffs to advance in state court would scuttle the stay deal brokered last year between the committee and the diocese, creating havoc.
If that happens, Scharf predicted there will be a “race to the courthouse,” with the first plaintiffs who are awarded judgments “sitting pretty,” while the rest are out of luck because parish and insurance assets will be quickly depleted.
“We want to make sure that all of the survivors are in the same position,” he said. “It’s very important that everybody be in the same level playing field.”
Bucki said the preliminary injunction he issued in March will stay in effect until he makes a new written ruling on whether the Lipsitz Green firm may press ahead in the state courts.
Scharf and diocese attorney Stephen Donato also agreed on the need for a mediator to be appointed to help steer and speed up negotiations.
Without a mediator, “at the pace we’re going, we could be involved with this thing another five years easily,” said Donato.
All the Chapter 11 cases involving other dioceses that have been resolved successfully to date involved the use of mediators, said Scharf.
Scharf called the Buffalo Diocese bankruptcy “the most complex” diocesan bankruptcy that he’s encountered because of the volume of claims and the hodgepodge of 5,400 insurance policies that need to be examined.
“This is not going to be an easy process,” he said.
Bucki wasn’t opposed to the idea of appointing a mediator , but he also said he wasn’t sure it was necessary.