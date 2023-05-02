Two men, one of them a Buffalo police detective, have been charged in connection with an investigation of an online market that sells stolen financial data, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

The detective, Terrance M. Ciszek, 33, and Corey R. Dodge, 41, both of Buffalo, are charged with possessing 15 or more unauthorized access devices. Both were released on conditions following an appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer. Ross said that Ciszek has been suspended from his job with pay pending further investigation.

West Side raid tied to seizure of Genesis Market, an international cybercriminal marketplace Several media organizations reported Wednesday that the FBI and worldwide partners successfully shut down Genesis Market, reportedly a cybercriminal platform that took sensitive data from malware-infected computers and sold it on the dark web.

According to prosecutors, the two men allegedly made purchases of stolen credentials through Genesis Market, an illicit online marketplace that was being watched by the FBI. Purchases there are made using virtual currency, such as bitcoin.

Prosecutors charge that Ciszek bought 11 packages of data containing 194 stolen account credentials between March 16 and July 29, 2020, and that he had bitcoin wallet addresses associated with a dark web site that shares stolen credit card data.

The charge against Dodge alleges that between March 26, 2020, and May 30, 2021, he purchased 14 packages on Genesis Market that included about 8,586 stolen credentials for accounts on PayPal, eBay, Amazon, FedEx and Walmart, among others.