A Buffalo man accused of assaulting a 29-year-old man in April by repeatedly beating him with his fists and a wooden board was arraigned on multiple charges Friday before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

A grand jury returned an indictment charging Richard C. Frazier, 35, with one count of first-degree attempted assault, two counts of second-degree assault and one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or disabled person.

The reported assault took place at about 11 p.m. April 14 on East Utica Street. Prosecutors said the victim was found the following morning unconscious with injuries to his head and jaw before he was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he continues to recover from serious injuries.

Frazier, who remains held without bail, was scheduled to return to court on July 17 for a pre-trial conference.

If convicted of the highest charge against him, Frazier faces a maximum 15-year prison sentence.