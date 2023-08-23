Buffalo Common Council President Darius G. Pridgen says in court papers that the woman who accused him in a lawsuit of sexually abusing her admitted in a phone call to him that he didn't abuse her and that she had never met him.

In his response to the lawsuit, which was filed by his attorneys Tuesday, Pridgen says he did not “negligently, intentionally, recklessly, willfully, wantonly, maliciously, fraudulently, oppressively, improperly, evilly, unlawfully, abusively, manipulatively, and/or conducted, abused, contacted, assaulted, committed battery, touched, contacted, and/or penetrated the plaintiff."

The woman accused Pridgen in a lawsuit filed last month of repeatedly sexually assaulting her at True Bethel Baptist Church, where he has served as the longtime pastor.

The lawsuit said she was 45 years old when the abuse began, in or about 2020. The Buffalo News is not naming her because she claimed she is a victim of sexual assault.

Pridgen’s church, located on East Ferry Street in Buffalo, also is named as a defendant in the Adult Survivors Act lawsuit filed in State Supreme Court.

The lawsuit, which identified the woman as a True Bethel member and volunteer, said the sexual abuse took place after services on church grounds on at least seven occasions.

At the time, Pridgen called the accusations “baseless” and “unfortunate” and said he did not know the accuser.

His response Tuesday to the lawsuit references an article in The Buffalo News in which the accuser said she never filed a lawsuit and she never talked to an attorney about Pridgen.

“I don’t know nothing about it,” she told The News. “It didn’t happen on my behalf. Honest to God.”