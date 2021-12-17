Buffalo cop fired after bar fight loses court challenge to win his job back

Andrew Rechin, a probationary police officer who instigated a bar fight while off duty, won’t be rehired by the Buffalo Police Department, even after going to court to make it happen.
A judge has dismissed Rechin’s case, ruling he failed to prove the city was “arbitrary, capricious or irrational” in leaving him off a list of eligible candidates.
What’s next for Rechin? His lawyer, Andrew T. Gill, did not have an immediate answer Wednesday.
“We are just kind of gathering our thoughts,” Gill said.
Rechin was in his first 18 months of employment when he drank with some friends at Coles on Elmwood Avenue in the early morning of Oct. 31, 2018. While standing outside the bar for a few minutes, Rechin walked up to Denzel Fuller of Buffalo as Fuller chatted with a bar security employee.
Fuller turned to Rechin who, just inches away, was impossible to ignore. When Fuller’s posture stiffened, Rechin punched him. District Attorney John J. Flynn, who later watched the bar's video of the incident, called it a sucker punch.
Rechin and Fuller wrestled to the ground, and Rechin was cut in the forearm by shards of a cocktail glass that broke during their fracas. The off-duty officer later reported he’d been stabbed. Fuller had pulled a knife – but did not use it – when he was later pursued by Rechin’s friends.
Police arrived and, relying on their colleague's version of events, jailed Fuller for six days on a felony count of assault that could have led to prison time. The Buffalo Police Department put out a news release saying one of its officers was given stitches after being stabbed in an off-duty incident.
Then prosecutors watched the video. Soon after, Fuller was cleared and Rechin faced a count of harassment for throwing the first punch.
If Rechin was beyond his probationary period, it would have been difficult to fire him. His termination would likely have gone before an arbitrator, and arbitrators have reinstated officers for off-duty fisticuffs when their disciplinary records were generally clean. But Rechin was fired for his judgment, and because he was on probation, the decision stuck.
The harassment count was only a violation, punishable with a fine. Still, Rechin wanted to clear his name and get his job back. He used a defense police officers rely on to justify the use of deadly force: He feared for his life.
Rechin testified that he thought Fuller was being thrown out of the bar, and as he approached, Fuller grew aggressive toward him. Fuller had a hand in his pocket, and Rechin’s training told him that spelled danger, so he threw a preemptive punch, he testified. City Court Judge Diane Y. Wray said when she slowed the video, she could see what the fired cop was talking about. She found him not guilty in August 2019.
The city, however, refused to place his name on a list of eligible candidates. Rechin’s lawyer made an issue of the fact that the city’s Human Resources officials did not give a reason for the snub, as required.
Eventually, the written reason did arrive: The former cop misled his department about the fight and his “tendency toward avoidable violence” was caught on video, a city official said in a letter. “This is a type of behavior that the city cannot tolerate in its police officers.”
The letter was written in the summer of 2020, as the nation reacted to the killing of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis. “One can only assume,” Gill, Rechin's lawyer, said in court papers, that city officials “used that turmoil and anti-police protests as the cover they needed” to finally tell Rechin in writing why he would not make the list of eligible police candidates.