Buffalo cop fired after bar fight loses court challenge to win his job back

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Rechin and Fuller wrestled to the ground, and Rechin was cut in the forearm by shards of a cocktail glass that broke during their fracas. The off-duty officer later reported he’d been stabbed. Fuller had pulled a knife – but did not use it – when he was later pursued by Rechin’s friends.

Police arrived and, relying on their colleague's version of events, jailed Fuller for six days on a felony count of assault that could have led to prison time. The Buffalo Police Department put out a news release saying one of its officers was given stitches after being stabbed in an off-duty incident.

Then prosecutors watched the video. Soon after, Fuller was cleared and Rechin faced a count of harassment for throwing the first punch.

If Rechin was beyond his probationary period, it would have been difficult to fire him. His termination would likely have gone before an arbitrator, and arbitrators have reinstated officers for off-duty fisticuffs when their disciplinary records were generally clean. But Rechin was fired for his judgment, and because he was on probation, the decision stuck.