Buffalo cop charged in alleged domestic violence incident
A Buffalo police officer has been charged following an alleged domestic violence incident, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Irvin C. Gaymon

Buffalo Police Officer Irvin C. Gaymon, 33, has been charged following an alleged domestic violence incident.

Irvin C. Gaymon, 33, has been accused of pushing a woman to the ground and then placing his foot on her neck, the District Attorney's Office said. The incident happened about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in a residence in the city, prosecutors said.

Gaymon is accused of placing one of his feet on the victim's thigh and the other on her neck, which obstructed her breathing, the District Attorney's Office said.

Gaymon, who was off-duty at the time of the incident, has been suspended without pay by the department, Capt. Jeff Rinaldo said.

Gaymon has been charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was arraigned by Buffalo City Court Barbara Johnson-Lee on Saturday and released on $5,000 bail.

He's due back in court on May 13 for a pretrial conference.

