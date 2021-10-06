 Skip to main content
Buffalo cocaine dealer sentenced to 24 months in federal prison
A Buffalo man who was convicted of selling cocaine has been sentenced to serve 24 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Acara, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Kasan Alkafi, 49, sold cocaine in the Buffalo area between July 2016 and November 2017.

On July 17, 2016, a search warrant executed at Alkafi’s Minton Street residence yielded 236 grams of cocaine, drug packaging materials and $3,105 in cash. Alkafi was prosecuted by the Erie County District Attorney's Office and sentenced to five years of probation.

On Oct. 11, 2017, investigators conducted an undercover purchase of cocaine from an associate of Alkafi. On Nov. 3, 2017, a second controlled purchase of cocaine was conducted, this time from Alkafi.

Search warrants were then executed at residences on Genesee Street and North Legion Road, where investigators recovered nearly five grams of cocaine, drug paraphernalia, a small amount of marijuana and $6,060 in cash.

