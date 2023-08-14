Visitors to Delaware Park don’t know the full meaning of the words carved into an 8-inch-by-8-inch piece of stone that sits along the edge of Hoyt Lake:

“Stay Strong Defending the Truth.”

But to Nancy Shirley Peters, the message is her public statement to all survivors of sexual abuse.

Peters in 2020 filed a Child Victims Act lawsuit that accused a family friend and former dentist of decades-ago abuse.

Following several years of legal wrangling, the parties reached a settlement in February. Dr. Robert J. Herzog, who has denied the abuse accusations through his attorneys, did not admit wrongdoing.

Peters, 64, of North Buffalo, said she isn’t allowed to disclose the settlement amount, but said one of the first things she did after receiving the payment was buy the recently installed paver stone.

“Throughout all this, you feel like people are still trying to discredit you. And you still just have to keep standing up for what you know is right,” Peters said in an interview steps from her stone at Siegel Landing behind the Buffalo AKG Art Museum. “You have to have strength to stand up to this ugliness. So I just had to keep persevering.”

The Buffalo News does not typically identify people who say they are victims of abuse, but Peters allowed the paper to use her name and image.

Peters sued Herzog in May 2020 in State Supreme Court. The Child Victims Act included a “look-back window,” allowing survivors to sue their accused abusers or the institutions that allowed long-ago abuse to happen.

In a July 2020 interview, Peters said the abuse started in the early 1970s, when she was 15 and working as a babysitter for Herzog’s family.

She said Herzog eventually began to kiss and grope her and to suggest he could teach her how to enjoy sex. Then, she claimed, Herzog had sex with her on several occasions at his home and at his office, over a period of two or three years.

She said she felt manipulated by Herzog and unable to stop the abuse.

Peters, who has seen a therapist as part of her recovery, said she never told anyone at the time because of the stigma that surrounds sexual abuse and because she feared no one would believe her.

Years later, she said, she worked up the courage to confront Herzog, testifying in the divorce proceedings involving his first wife and writing a letter to Nardin Academy, where Herzog coached soccer.

In 1993, Peters wrote directly to Herzog, warning him she would continue publicizing her claims: “Your secret is no longer safe with me.” In response, Herzog won a Buffalo City Court order barring her from writing to, or about, him.

The lawsuit brought Peters’ abuse accusations against Herzog, a longtime area dentist, into the open.

Herzog’s lawyers, Michael F. Perley and Anastasia M. McCarthy, in a court filing denied Peters’ accusations and said the lawsuit’s references to Herzog as “the child molester” are “inflammatory, prejudicial and baseless.”

Peters said Herzog’s attorneys made a number of unsatisfactory settlement offers, though she insisted financial considerations weren’t the sole reason she sued.

“I mean, it was never about the money. It really wasn’t,” Peters said. “It was about telling the truth.”

The parties went through an unsuccessful attempt at mediation.

In 2021, lawyers for the two sides wrangled over where Herzog would give his deposition. His attorneys argued Herzog needed to answer questions at their office, or at the office of the court reporter, instead of at the offices of Peters’ lawyers. Herzog, they said, has an implanted pacemaker and must avoid stress on his doctor’s advice.

“It is worth noting that Dr. Herzog did not require anti-anxiety medication to manage stress until the publication of a Buffalo News article containing numerous unfounded and false accusations,” the attorneys wrote.

Peters’ attorneys, Richard P. Weisbeck Jr. and Christina M. Croglio, objected to any special treatment, and state Supreme Court Justice Mark J. Grisanti ruled in their favor.

Peters said it was emotional to hear Herzog’s deposition.

“I could have read a transcript. But I really wanted to face him,” Peters said.

She spent much of the time, she said, “wondering if he really believed what he was saying.”

Peters, too, was questioned in a deposition, as was her therapist.

The case moved slowly. In October, though, Weisbeck informed the court he was ready to go to trial.

That never happened.

A document filed in February noted the parties had agreed to discontinue the matter.

The filing does not reveal the settlement’s value, and Peters said the agreement prohibits her from disclosing this.

However, she said she refused to accept a broader non-disclosure requirement as part of the resolution of her complaint.

Asked whether she’s satisfied with the outcome, Peters said: “I would have been satisfied if he could have gone to prison. But that is not – it’s not a criminal case. And that’s not what this act is about. But, I suppose, any amount of money that caused him a bit of a burden is OK.”

The settlement did not include an apology from Herzog.

“I don’t think he would mean it,” she said. “It would be, you know, when you tell your kid to say you’re sorry when they’re not.”

Herzog declined an interview request relayed through his attorneys, who told The News the case was settled after the parties “thoroughly litigated” the matter through depositions.

“The parties reached a resolution of this matter without any admission or inferences of liability by, or against, Dr. Herzog. As set forth in his publicly filed answer to the plaintiff’s complaint, Dr. Herzog denies the allegations of the underlying complaint,” McCarthy wrote in an email.

For her part, Peters said she wanted to make a statement, through the stone, to others caught in similar straits. It took time to craft her message, but she said she hopes it resonates with abuse survivors.

“Even if people don’t feel that they can come forward,” Peters said, looking out on the still waters of Hoyt Lake. “I hope they realize it wasn’t their fault and they can let go of the shame they’ve been carrying.”