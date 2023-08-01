Auto thefts in the Buffalo region have skyrocketed to the highest levels in recent memory.

More than 1,600 vehicles have been reported stolen through June from the city alone, rising 135% from the first half of last year to the first half of this year. Buffalo’s percentage spike ranked third highest among 32 major cities analyzed by the Council on Criminal Justice. The city had three times more car theft reports than it did during this same time period five years ago.

“It’s not looking good,” said Ernesto Lopez, a research specialist for the independent criminal justice think tank.

Yet, the same report notes that St. Paul, Minn., has seen a 41% decrease in motor vehicle thefts through June. That is much better than what is happening in many other cities, including Minneapolis, the city located just across the Mississippi River from St. Paul.

The Buffalo News compared local efforts in Buffalo and Erie County to those in St. Paul and its surrounding county of Ramsey. The difference is stark.

While this region has made efforts to ratchet up its response to motor vehicle thefts, it is trying to build off of a long-established system for what has always been considered a low-level property crime. But both locally and nationally, these motor vehicle thefts have soared, while violent crime rates from last year to this year have fallen.

Fighting auto thefts in the Buffalo region is almost nobody’s full-time job, although these thefts have contributed to violent crimes and shootings resulting in serious injuries or deaths to adults, police officers and children as young as 13 since the fall.

But in Minnesota, not only does the St. Paul Police Department have a couple of investigators in each district devoted solely to motor vehicle theft, but the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office plays a key role in tracking thieves and recovering vehicles. The Sheriff’s Office established a Carjacking and Auto Theft (CAT) Unit in 2021, thanks to a two-year state grant that was expanded this year for another $1.4 million.

That money pays for roughly eight deputies and civilian analysts who work together, in conjunction with the St. Paul Police Department and prosecutors in the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office, to apprehend car thieves, recover vehicles and get offenders connected with intervention programs or court appearances as soon as possible, according to officials in those agencies.

The CAT Unit is not the only reason thefts are going down, but it is a key component, said Steve Linders, a spokesman for the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.

“The key here is we have a dedicated unit,” he said.

That contrasts sharply with this region, which has no obvious, overarching system to comprehensively address this crime wave. Four Erie County departments, multiple local police and courts agencies and the state all handle some aspect of area motor vehicle theft. But many local criminal justice officials said their hands are tied in many ways.

John Choi, the Ramsey county attorney, said the St. Paul area faces many of the same problems as communities here and elsewhere. But coordination among all relevant organizations makes a difference, he said.

“The criminal justice system and policing is usually at its worst when we started experiencing things that we haven’t experienced in a long time,” he said. “I really think some of the secret sauce in Ramsey County is working together and recognizing that the blame game just needs to stop, and instead, we need to focus on the outcomes.”

CAT Unit at work

Here is what that kind of coordination looks like on the ground level.

A week ago, a St. Paul resident called in the morning to report a missing Kia Soul. About an hour later, another 911 call came from a resident noting that occupants of a red Kia Soul were attempting to break into another car at a different location. Elsewhere in the city, a resident reported the carjacking of a black Jeep Grand Cherokee and noted the teenage male passengers were ripping apart the inside of the car and throwing things out the window, including an iPad. The CAT Unit joined the hunt for the Cherokee.

St. Paul police worked with the car owner to trace the discarded iPad to a specific city street. A CAT Unit investigator met a witness there who helped identify two suspects. Investigators realized one of these men wears an ankle monitoring device.

The CAT investigator contacted the suspect’s probation officer and began tracking the monitoring device. Over two hours, they followed as the juvenile thieves stole and ditched a BMW X1 in Minneapolis and got back into the Kia Soul before abandoning it. The team waited until the ankle monitor suspect was on foot and found him hiding in a closet. Four other accomplices were also arrested.

The team pursued five thieves across five jurisdictions, arrested them all and helped recover three stolen vehicles.

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office also collects data on where thefts are occurring and by whom. Intelligence analysts often follow the social media posts of known offenders. Deputies use the element of surprise to intercept offenders, sometimes with help from a drone or helicopter. Sheriff’s Office deputies also may execute pursuit tactics that involve tagging cars with special GPS pucks and employing unmarked cars to force a fleeing vehicle to fishtail and come to a stop.

The CAT Unit is supported by a state grant that funds Sheriff’s Office personnel and two prosecutors from the County Attorney’s Office – the equivalent of the District Attorney’s Office here – who also serve on the team.

Choi pointed to the “maddening” problem of juvenile offenders being caught and immediately released pending a court appearance weeks away. The same teen would keep stealing cars in the meantime. All sides ultimately worked together to enable a judge to hear the juvenile case the next day and take action.

“We changed that,” he said. “We diagnosed the problem together.”

Limitations and local efforts

Car thefts are still a serious problem in St. Paul. During the first half of last year, the city reported 2,332 car thefts, according to the Council on Criminal Justice. But that number fell to 1,387 for the first half of this year, lower than Buffalo’s car thefts stat, even though St. Paul is 11% bigger, with 30,000 more residents.

Differences in financial support and local laws also present issues with implementing a similar program in Western New York.

While Ramsay County can access a $1.4 million grant, similar-sized grants aren’t being awarded here. The Minnesota Department of Commerce has an auto theft prevention program that is supported by a $1 surcharge on each auto insurance policy, Choi said.

New York State has a more limited motor vehicle theft prevention grant program that is primarily designed to combat insurance fraud, not the spike in thefts fueled by the social media trend targeting Kias and Hyundais, many of which were manufactured without engine immobilizers. In 2021, law enforcement agencies in Erie and Niagara counties received less than $400,000 in combined grant money.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said his department’s $107,000 state grant is being used to bring in detectives on overtime to track where stolen cars are being dumped and recovered, to stay in touch with the families of frequent offenders and to contact victims about recovered vehicles and prosecution. Theft reports in July are down 27% compared to June, he said last week.

He and Erie County Undersheriff William Cooley credited some of the decline to the Sheriff’s Office helicopter assisting in car theft surveillance efforts. Since October 2021, the sheriff’s Air One helicopter has tracked 19 stolen vehicles and helped apprehend 27 people, Cooley said. Unfortunately, the 22-year-old helicopter is frequently grounded and was out of commission for nearly three months this year.

“When it’s out of service, it’s just that simple,” Cooley said. “We don’t have a Plan B.”

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, whose office also receives grant money, uses it to fund one prosecutor, who handles both auto insurance fraud and theft cases. He recently assigned a second assistant DA to assist with car theft cases part time to avoid repeat offenders having their cases scattered among many prosecutors. He acknowledged opportunities to elevate initial misdemeanor charges against repeat offenders have been missed.

“I’m trying,” Flynn said. “I’m not throwing my hands up.”

Other differences

Buffalo region police have pointed to bail reform laws; ineffectiveness in dealing with repeat, teenage offenders; and lack of accountability for property damage being frustrating for both victims and officers. The limited ability to pursue car thieves in high-speed chases for less-serious crimes has also been raised as an issue.

Buffalo Police Lt. Mark Goodspeed said he’s seen instances where car thieves would tail Buffalo police officers, speed past them at 100 mph, then circle back to drive by officers again. But he also recognized the potential for public harm in vehicular pursuits.

“You’re stuck between a rock and a hard place,” he said.

Minnesota doesn’t have the same cashless bail restrictions, though such a law is under consideration. The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office has more leeway to chase thieves, though it is not preferred because of the risk. Finally, prosecutors there play a more direct role in addressing juvenile cases, unlike here.

Choi also said Ramsey County struggles with the same issues or barriers as other cities, from grappling with treatment of juvenile offenders to police staffing shortages. But a cooperative, solutions-based mindset matters. He also stressed the importance of lobbying for resources, finding grants to fund innovative responses and partnering with local community organizations.

“Nothing’s going to change if people continue to blame each other,” he said. “The stronger solution is people getting together and understanding each other’s various challenges, and coming to the same conclusions.”