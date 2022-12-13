 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo boy, 17, critically wounded in shooting in Broadway Fillmore

A 17-year-old Buffalo boy was shot several times late Monday night while in a vehicle in the city's Broadway Fillmore neighborhood, police reported.

Ferry-Fillmore officers responded just before midnight to the report of a shooting on Thomas Street, between Howard and Metcalfe streets, a few blocks from Franczyk Park.

The shooting victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's Confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

News Staff Reporter

I report on development, government, crime and schools in the northern Erie County suburbs. I grew up in the Town of Tonawanda and worked at the Post-Standard in Syracuse before joining The News in 2001. Email: swatson@buffnews.com

