 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo bishop puts three priests on leave after discovery of abuse allegations
0 comments
breaking topical

Buffalo bishop puts three priests on leave after discovery of abuse allegations

Support this work for $1 a month
Words of praise

Bishop Michael Fisher's office released a statement on Saturday morning about the new allegations.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

Bishop Michael W. Fisher put three priests on administrative leave in connection with a complaint filed under the Children Victims Act by an unnamed person alleging that he was abused as a child in the 1990s, the Diocese of Buffalo announced Saturday morning in a statement.

The priests were identified by the diocese as:

• Rev. Adolph Kowalczyk, pastor of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church in Orchard Park.

• Rev. Gregory Dobson, who is retired but continues to assist in various parishes of the diocese.

• Rev. Mieczyslaw "Matt" Nycz, pastor of SS. Peter and Paul in Williamsville.

"The complaint was brought anonymously and was not served on the Diocese but was discovered during a recent search of publicly filed complaints," the statement from Fisher's office said.

The diocese notified the Erie County District Attorney's office about the allegations.

The diocese "confronted the three accused priests, all of whom deny ever committing any acts of abuse," the statement said.

The diocese also reported the allegations to the Independent Review Board. 

The plaintiff did not file a complaint with the diocese's victim assistance coordinator, Fisher's office said. "The Diocese reached out to the plaintiff’s attorney to determine whether the plaintiff is willing to cooperate with an investigation," the statement said.

The priests were put on leave pending an investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Maki Becker

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Implosion of the former Tonawanda Coke smokestacks

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

+61
Priests accused of sexual misconduct with minors
Multimedia

Priests accused of sexual misconduct with minors

  • Updated

These are some of the priests who have worked in the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo and been accused of sexual misconduct with children. Some were among 42 diocese priests publicly identified March 20, 2018 by Bishop Richard J. Malone. Some were previously identified by The Buffalo News.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News