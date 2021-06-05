Buffalo bishop puts three priests on leave after discovery of abuse allegations

Bishop Michael W. Fisher put three priests on administrative leave in connection with a complaint filed under the Children Victims Act by an unnamed person alleging that he was abused as a child in the 1990s, the Diocese of Buffalo announced Saturday morning in a statement.

The priests were identified by the diocese as:

• Rev. Adolph Kowalczyk, pastor of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church in Orchard Park.

• Rev. Gregory Dobson, who is retired but continues to assist in various parishes of the diocese.

• Rev. Mieczyslaw "Matt" Nycz, pastor of SS. Peter and Paul in Williamsville.

"The complaint was brought anonymously and was not served on the Diocese but was discovered during a recent search of publicly filed complaints," the statement from Fisher's office said.

The diocese notified the Erie County District Attorney's office about the allegations.

The diocese "confronted the three accused priests, all of whom deny ever committing any acts of abuse," the statement said.

The diocese also reported the allegations to the Independent Review Board.