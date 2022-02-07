 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo among 34 cities part of DEA effort to combat overdoses, gun violence
Buffalo is among 34 cities across the country included in a new Drug Enforcement Administration initiative aimed at stemming the rise of drug overdose deaths and gun violence, officials announced Monday.

The effort, dubbed Operation Overdrive, will target criminal drug networks authorities believe are responsible for the highest levels of overdoses and violence, New York DEA Acting Special Agent in Charge Timothy Foley said in an interview.

"We're trying to identify those drivers of violence that are involved in drug trafficking and try to stop the drugs from hitting the streets," Foley said.

Buffalo and the Bronx are the only two areas within the state selected for the first phase of the federal initiative.

Drug trafficking and gun violence typically go hand in hand, according to law enforcement officials.

In Buffalo, as well as upstate New York, there's been a rise in fentanyl trafficking, Foley said.

In the state last year, federal authorities seized about 2,400 pounds of fentanyl, which is roughly 20% of the amount of fentanyl the DEA seized across the entire country, he said.

Over the last two years, the number of people shot in Buffalo and the number of homicides in the city were up more than 30%, compared to the average over the prior decade, according to a Buffalo News analysis.

The federal effort will involve working with state and local law enforcement agencies, taking on a "task-force model approach," Foley said. It will involve prosecutions at both the federal and state levels, he added.

The initiative also includes Baltimore, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Philadelphia and St. Louis, as well as Jackson, Miss., Peoria, Ill., Pine Bluff, Ark., and Columbia, S.C.

Last week, President Biden pledged an increased federal effort to combat gun violence.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

