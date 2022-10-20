Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund to distribute more than $6.4 million to those impacted by massacre

After the horrific massacre on May 14 at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue, Buffalo grieved.

Then came the outpouriong of love from the City of Good Neighbors.

In the five months since, the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund raised $6,452,355.32.

The funds raised will be distributed to the 169 people determined to be the most affected by the tragedy. They are the family members of those killed. They are the wounded. They are the workers and shoppers who were in the store and parking lot. None of them will ever forget that terrible day.

More than 13,000 donations were made to that fund.

“We came together with incredible acts of generosity and compassion,” said the Rev. Mark Blue, president of the Buffalo branch of the NAACP and co-chair of the fund.

“Although these donations could never make the survivors whole," said co-chair Paul Vukelic, "we are hopeful these donations provide the recipients with some comfort knowing that there are many people who wanted to give something to help them in whatever way possible.”

Donations came from individuals and major companies.

• Tops markets started it off with a contribution of $500,000. The supermarket chain raised another $119,630 as grocery shoppers donated at checkout lanes.

• The Buffalo Bills Foundation raised $543,000 through its "Choose Love" T-shirt sales. (Another half million dollars from the foundation went to the Buffalo Together Community Response Fund.)

• Tim Hortons stores raised $91,000 selling "Buffalo Community Donuts" decorated with white icing and blue sprinkles.

There were smaller fundraisers too. United Auto Workers Local 774 raised over $5,000 through a gate collection. The Anchor Bar did a T-shirt sale to raise $5,000. Cardial O'Hara High sChool raised $750.

Garnell Whitfield, whose 86-year-old mother, Ruth Whitfield, was slain in the massacre, said that the families of the victims appreciate the generosity of the public.

Yet, "there's no amount of money to make up for our mom," he said.

The attack on May 14 at the East Side supermarket upended the lives of many.

Many are struggling with both dealing with the trauma as well as meeting their basic needs.

"This will help them get through the pain," Whitfield said. "This will help them alleviate some stress and allow them to focus on healing and growing. That's what this is for."

Whitfield noted that such help doesn't exist for the survivors of other traumas in the community – including the gun violence that claims dozens of lives in Buffalo every year.

"They don't have a 5/14 fund," he said. "They've got nobody reaching out. If anything, I'm hopeful people will recognize the need to be more empathetic and helpful on a a day-to-day basis."

The fund was established through the National Compassion Fund, which raises donations to help victims of mass casualty events. Other fundraising drives they have administered include those for the victims and survivors of the May 24 mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.