Two brothers who admitted filing fraudulent applications for forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loans spent the money on their own investments as well as personal expenses and home improvements, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Larry Jordan, 45, of Lancaster, and Sutukh El, 41, of Buffalo, also known as Curtis Jordan, pleaded guilty Thursday before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and wire fraud. Jordan also pleaded guilty to bank fraud.

Between April and September 2020, Jordan and El conspired to submit eight fraudulent PPP loan applications on behalf of companies they owned or controlled. Three of the applications were submitted to Evolve Bank & Trust in Tennessee and the other five were submitted to Lendio, a financial technology company based in Utah. The applications contained false statements about the 2019 payroll expenses of each company, which were used to calculate the amount of PPP funds to which the applicant-companies would be entitled.

To corroborate the applications, Jordan and El submitted false IRS forms, which had never been filed with the IRS, as well as fraudulent payroll registers that purported to identify the names, personal information and salary of the employees identified on the PPP applications, according to a court filing from Assistant U.S. Attorneys Charles Kruly and Grace Carducci.

For example, a PPP loan application was submitted on behalf of 5 Stems Inc. to Evolve. The application represented that in 2019 the company had 194 employees and an average monthly payroll of $242,133. But 5 Stems had nine employees and paid them a total of $57,380 in 2019. Evolve approved the application and funded a $605,200 loan. The money was deposited into an account controlled by El.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 17.

If the judge accepts sentencing guidelines that have been calculated for the pair, El faces between 15 and 41 months in prison, as well as $7,500 to $150,000 in fines. The sentence will depend on specific offense characteristics the judge decides to apply.

Jordan faces 37 to 46 months in prison and up to a $150,000 fine, if the judge adheres to the sentencing guidelines.

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving Covid-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at: https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.