Brothers get jail terms in deaths of farm animals

Two brothers from East Aurora have been sentenced to jail terms for an incident that resulted in the deaths of three farm animals, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Aden D. Jimerson, 21, was sentenced Monday to six months in jail by State Supreme Court Justice Christopher J. Burns. He also was ordered to pay a $175 surcharge, a $25 crime victims fee and a $50 DNA fee.

His brother, Austin M. Jimerson, 24, was sentenced June 2 to nine months in jail and was ordered to pay the same fees.

Flynn said the brothers admitted to entering a barn on Hemstreet Road in Elma on Dec. 26, 2019 and taking two chickens and a duck. The owner later found the animals dead.

The brothers both pleaded guilty in November to third-degree criminal trespass and a count of injuring animals. Justice Burns also issued a final no-contact order of protection on behalf of the owner of the animals, Flynn noted.

