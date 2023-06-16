A federal jury Wednesday convicted David Lettieri, 36, of Broome County, of enticement of a minor, a charge that carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Paul E. Bonanno and Maeve E. Huggins presented the case to jurors that Lettieri traveled to Wyoming County to attempt to have sex with a 13-year-old girl.

The prosecutors said that in October 2020, Lettieri traveled to a park in Wyoming County with the intent of having sexual intercourse but that sexual contact did not occur.

An investigation recovered communications between Lettieri and the girl, including photos of her on Lettieri’s phone, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Investigators searched Lettieri’s Facebook account and recovered conversations between Lettieri, the girl and the girl's sister, which were sexual in nature. The victim’s age was revealed during the conversations.

The investigation was done by the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.

Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date before U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo, who presided over the trial.